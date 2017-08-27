Tropical Storm Watch issued for portion of the coast of the Carolinas

A disturbance in the western Atlantic is likely to become a Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm in the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5:00 p.m. EST, Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten was approximately 110 miles south of Charleston and 245 miles southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina.

The maximum sustained winds were at 35 miles per hour.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 24 to 48 hours.

A slow northward motion is expected Sunday night and Monday, followed by a faster northeastward motion Monday night and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the system will move slowly toward the South Carolina coast Sunday and Monday.

The storm is expected to become a tropical storm Sunday night or Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with this system have increased in coverage and are gradually becoming better organized, the Hurricane Center said.

Regardless of development, the disturbance is expected to cause increasing winds and rough surf along the coasts of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia through mid-week.

Rain chances will increase throughout Monday as the storm system moves northeast. The system is expected to produce total rain accumulations of two to four inches along the South Carolina, North Carolina, and southeast Virginia coasts, with possible isolated maximum amounts of six inches, the National Hurricane Center said.

Formation chance through the next two days are high, with a 70 percent chance of formation, the National Hurricane Center said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

