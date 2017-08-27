Tropical Storm Watch issued for portion of the coast of the Carolinas

Happening today, a memorial service is scheduled for Chef Shane Whiddon who was shot and killed on Thursday.More >>
Berkeley at Stratford is the Live 5 Game of the WeekMore >>
A disturbance in the western Atlantic is likely to become a Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm in the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an incident where a pedestrian has been struck by a train, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.More >>
Charleston and St. Andrews fire are responding to reports of a structure fire in West Ashley, according to Charleston County dispatchers.More >>
