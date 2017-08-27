FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tropical cyclone edges closer to coast

An Air Force Hurricane Hunter team is investigating the disturbance off the Carolina coast to look for signs it is developing into a tropical storm.

Data shows maximum sustained winds at 44 mph, but meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center say the disturbance has not organized enough to become a named storm.

As of 2 p.m., the system was approximately 75 miles south-southwest of Charleston and 220 miles southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day with impacts expected from a possible tropical cyclone off the Carolina coast.

A tropical storm watch remains in effect from Surf City, North Carolina, to the South Santee River, an area that includes Georgetown and Horry Counties.

A tropical storm warning is now in effect from north of Surf City to Duck, North Carolina, Albermarle Sound and Pamlico Sound.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood watch for Georgetown and Horry Counties from 2 p.m. Monday through Tuesday morning. Heavy rainfall will lead to ponding water or road closures. Up to three to six inches of rain is expected within most of the watch area with localized higher amounts possible.

Charleston County increased its status to OPCON 4 as of 1 p.m., citing the possibility of wind gusts up to 30 to 35 mph, showers with thunderstorms and coastal flooding.

Georgetown County increased its status to OPCON 4 as of 8 a.m. Monday as it prepares for impacts from potential Tropical Cyclone Ten.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said upper-level winds have been shearing the system apart were continuing to do so Monday morning.

"We could get a minor tropical system," Sovine said. "We are starting to see development."

The system will become Tropical Storm Irma when maximum sustained winds reach a speed of 39 mph. He said the system could form into either Tropical Storm Irma or Subtropical Storm Irma by 11 a.m.

The system has begun to move northward and will accelerate Monday afternoon and Monday night.

The system is expected to produce total rain accumulations of three to six inches along the upper South Carolina, North Carolina, and southeast Virginia coasts, with possible isolated maximum amounts of nine inches. The heavier rains may result in some flooding concerns along coastal areas north of Charleston.

"We can expect windy conditions along the coast with high seas and dangerous rip currents," Sovine said.

Tropical Storm Watches still in effect for Georgetown and Horry Counties. PTC 10 remains disorganized. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/LZfE4wCpNI — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) August 28, 2017

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Forecast track of PTC 10 (to be named Irma) takes it close to SC coast Monday w/hvy rain & gusty conditions. @LIVE5 pic.twitter.com/HkJR5LfLm7 — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) August 27, 2017

Rain chances will increase throughout Monday as the storm system moves northeast. The system is expected to produce total rain accumulations of three to six inches along the South Carolina, North Carolina, and southeast Virginia coasts, with possible isolated maximum amounts of nine inches, the National Hurricane Center said.

Formation chance through the next two days are high, with a 90 percent chance of formation, the National Hurricane Center said.

