Monday declared 'First Alert Weather Day,' Tropical Storm Watch in effect

The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day with impacts expected from a possible tropical cyclone off the Carolina coast.

Earlier Sunday, The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch from the South Santee River in South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina, an area that includes Georgetown and Horry Counties. The watch also includes Albemarle Sound and Pamlico Sound.

"This storm will be named Irma and will pass through the coast. We can expect gusty winds and heavy rain," Live 5 News Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said.

Increased rip current risks are also expected, he said.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 24 to 48 hours.

As of 8 p.m., potential Tropical Cyclone Ten was approximately 135 miles south-southwest of Charleston and 270 miles south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina. The maximum sustained winds were holding at 35 mph. The system will become a named tropical storm when maximum sustained winds reach a speed of 39 mph.

Forecasters expect a slow northward motion to continue overnight Sunday and Monday, followed by a faster northeastward motion Monday night and Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the system will move slowly offshore of the South Carolina coast Sunday night and Monday, and then move along or near the northeastern coast of South Carolina and the North Carolina coast Monday night and Tuesday.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with this system have increased in coverage and are gradually becoming better organized, the Hurricane Center said.

Regardless of development, the disturbance is expected to cause increasing winds and rough surf along the coasts of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia through mid-week.

Rain chances will increase throughout Monday as the storm system moves northeast. The system is expected to produce total rain accumulations of two to four inches along the South Carolina, North Carolina, and southeast Virginia coasts, with possible isolated maximum amounts of six inches, the National Hurricane Center said.

Formation chance through the next two days are high, with a 70 percent chance of formation, the National Hurricane Center said.

