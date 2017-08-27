Quantcast

Dispatch: Multiple agencies responding to pedestrian hit by train in Lincolnville

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
LINCOLNVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Multiple agencies are responding to an incident where a pedestrian has been struck by a train, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

The incident is in the area of Railroad Avenue, just off of Lincolnville Road.

At this time, details about injuries are unknown.

Summerville police and Charleston County deputies are on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

