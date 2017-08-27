Quantcast

Horry County Fire: One injured after jet ski accident - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Horry County Fire: One injured after jet ski accident

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

One person was injured after a jet ski accident in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue officials.

Just after 5 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 4400 block of Mineola Avenue for a reported Jet Ski accident.

One person was injured from the accident and was still in the water, according to a caller.

Horry County Fire Rescue arrived to find the patient, and took them to shore for transport to an area hospital.

The patient was conscious at the time of transport and received non-threatening injures, officials said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly