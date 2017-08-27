Horry County Fire: One injured after jet ski accident

One person was injured after a jet ski accident in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue officials.

Just after 5 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 4400 block of Mineola Avenue for a reported Jet Ski accident.

One person was injured from the accident and was still in the water, according to a caller.

Horry County Fire Rescue arrived to find the patient, and took them to shore for transport to an area hospital.

The patient was conscious at the time of transport and received non-threatening injures, officials said.

Jet Ski Crash UPDATE. @hcfirerescue treating 1 patient, being taken to shore for Transport, Conscious with non life-threatening injuries. — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) August 27, 2017

