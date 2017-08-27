Dozens gather to honor the life of Chef Shane Whiddon

Friends and family gathered inside the Historic Rice Mill Building on Sunday to remember the life of the chef killed inside a downtown restaurant Thursday.

Chef Shane Whiddon was fatally shot at Virginia’s on King, where he served as executive chef. Those who knew Whiddon expressed how much he loved to cook.

“He loved to create food that brought families together,” said Whiddon’s Aunt, Dr. Linda Karges-Bone.

Whiddon brought families together even Sunday.

The family expressed many thanks for the kindness they’ve seen from the community since the shooting.

“Mr. Whiddon’s family is thankful for this overwhelming kindness and caring pouring out from all directions,” Karges-Bone said.

Many people who attended the service were close friends and family of Whiddon, but some attendees were present because they work in Charleston's hospitality industry. They said they felt connected to him through the culture of their industry.

“There’s nothing quite like the hospitality community,” Karges-Bone said. “It’s diverse, sensitive and generous to all, but especially to their own.”

Karges-Bone said a Go Fund Me campaign had been set up to provide support to the family, but that campaign was reported to have reached its $23,000 goal within a few hours.

