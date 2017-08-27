Gilliam's homer pushes 'Dogs past Shorebirds

Rony Garcia turned in six innings of one-run ball and right fielder Isiah Gilliam broke open a scoreless tie with a two-out, three-run shot in the sixth inning as the RiverDogs put it all together to topple the Shorebirds in a series-clinching victory on Sunday evening at Perdue Stadium. The win knocks the RiverDogs’ magic number to clinch the second half down to three with eight games remaining as they maintain at least a 4.5 game lead in the Southern Division.

Garcia (2-2) matched Delmarva ace Alex Wells pitch for pitch in a scoreless affair until the RiverDogs got to the bullpen in the sixth inning. Lefty Zach Matson (0-1) was rolling with two outs in his second inning of work until Angel Aguilar reached on a strikeout and a wild pitch. After a walk by first baseman Brandon Wagner, Gilliam cranked his team-leading 14th of the year to left field to put Charleston (72-60, 38-24) on the board.

Garcia only struck out two batters across his six innings, but was efficient dispatching of hitters with weak fly ball outs. The 19-year-old Dominican gave up his only run in the bottom of the sixth when Cole Billingsley doubled with one out, later scoring on right fielder Jake Ring’s RBI single to brought Delmarva within two.

In the seventh, Garcia continued to struggle his third time through the order and left with runners at the corners and nobody out. Sidearmer Luis Cedeno entered and coaxed a pop out from second baseman Alejandro Juvier before shortstop Milton Ramos rolled into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

After being charged with blown saves in each of his last two outings, David Sosebee tore through the heart of the Delmarva order in the ninth with two strikeouts to pick up his 12th save of the season. The bullpen sent down eight men in a row to end the ballgame.

Delmarva’s starter Wells extended his streak without a walk to 68 straight innings after exiting after four in a no-decision.



