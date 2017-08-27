U.S. Navy recovers remains of missing sailors from USS John S. McCain

U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers have now recovered the remains of all ten USS John S. McCain Sailors, according to U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs.

The fallen Sailors have been identified as:

Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Amazonia, Missouri.

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from El Paso, Texas.

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Cable, Ohio.

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Manchester, Maryland.

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from Poughkeepsie, New York.

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Suffield, Connecticut.

Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Killeen, Texas.

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Decatur, Illinois.

Electronics Technician 3rd Class, Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

USS John S. McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC in waters east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore Aug. 21.

During the wake of the accident, ten sailors were missing and five were injured. Four of the injured sailors were medically evacuated by a Singapore Armed Forces Puma helicopter to a hospital in Singapore for non-life threatening injuries, officials say. The fifth injured sailor did not require further medical attention.

The incident is under investigation to determine the facts and circumstances of the collision.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.