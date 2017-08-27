Quantcast

N. Charleston police investigating shooting, one injured

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured, they say.

The shooting occurred on Admiral Drive Sunday evening.

Officers located one man suffering from a gunshot would, according to Spencer Pryor with the department.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

