Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: One lane open on Ravenel bridge after wreck - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: One lane open on Ravenel bridge after wreck

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: SCDOT Source: SCDOT
Source: Michael Maely Source: Michael Maely
Source: Michael Maely Source: Michael Maely
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Only one lane is open on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. bridge after a wreck.

Witnesses reported a heavy back up on the bridge with lane closures.

Injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly