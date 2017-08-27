Charleston Animal Society preparing to assist in Texas

The Charleston Animal Society rescue crews are on standby to help out with relief efforts from Harvey.

Rescue crews are on standby to deploy to the Lone Star State. They have two trucks packed and prepared to hit the road at a moment's notice.

"Animal organizations are really good at coming together and helping each other," Charleston Animal Society CEO Joe Elmore said. "We're the lead animal organization for disaster response in this region and our friends out there in Texas are doing damage assessments now and all along the Gulf Coast. For everything from water rescue to animal care, to animal relocation and evacuation."

Elmore expects Charleston's rescue crews to get the call to head to Texas within the next 48 hours.

"Our crew here has been out to some of the largest animal rescues in the United States. Our folks are seasoned and they're ready to go."

He's using this as an opportunity to send a wake-up call to animal owners in our community.Elmore says 50% of people stay behind in evacuations because they do not want to leave their animals.

"80% of folks, I think it's even higher for southerners, consider our pets and our animals as part of our families. Make the plan now," Elmore said. "Prepare and plan right now because we're getting into the heart of hurricane season."

For information on how to prepare your family and animals for the storm season, visit http://www.humanesociety.org/issues/animal_rescue/tips/pets-disaster.html?referrer=https://www.google.com/

