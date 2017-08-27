Deputies: Motorcyclist killed after wreck on Highway 17S

A motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries after a wreck on Saturday night, according to Charleston County deputies.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m., Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a single motorcycle accident that occurred on US Highway 17S near Dobbin Road.

According to deputies' preliminary investigation, a motorcyclist was operating a black Harley Davidson at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and drove into the grass median.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and as a result sustained severe injuries.

The driver was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he later died from his injuries.

This accident remains under the investigation of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the driver.

