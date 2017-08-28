Highway 41 shut down following fatal accident

Officials are on the scene of an accident on Highway 41 Southbound between a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck, according to Williamsburg County Fire Chief Randy Swinton.

The accident happened about four miles outside of Hemingway and the road is completely shut down.

The call came in at 6:30 a.m. Monday according to highway patrol.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol Troop 5 website confirms the accident is fatal.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

