Highway 41 shut down following fatal accident

The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day with impacts expected from a possible tropical cyclone off the Carolina coast.More >>
The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day with impacts expected from a possible tropical cyclone off the Carolina coast.More >>
Officials are on the scene of an accident on Highway 41 between a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.More >>
Officials are on the scene of an accident on Highway 41 between a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.More >>
U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers have now recovered the remains of all ten USS John S. McCain Sailors, according to U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs.More >>
U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers have now recovered the remains of all ten USS John S. McCain Sailors, according to U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs.More >>
Friends and family gathered inside the Historic Rice Mill Building on Sunday to remember the life of the chef killed inside a downtown restaurant Thursday.More >>
Friends and family gathered inside the Historic Rice Mill Building on Sunday to remember the life of the chef killed inside a downtown restaurant Thursday.More >>
Happening today, a memorial service is scheduled for Chef Shane Whiddon who was shot and killed on Thursday.More >>
Happening today, a memorial service is scheduled for Chef Shane Whiddon who was shot and killed on Thursday.More >>