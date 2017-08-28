S.C. officials watch for possible tropical storm

Officials in two South Carolina counties increased their alert level slightly as a potential tropical storm approaches the Carolinas.
Georgetown and Horry County officials raised their alert level Monday and said they were discussing with state emergency management officials the possibility of a tropical storm Monday or Tuesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch from near Georgetown north to Duck, North Carolina, in the northern Outer Banks.
At 8 a.m. Monday, the storm was mostly stationary about 135 miles southwest of Charleston
The storm is expected to move slowly toward South Carolina on Monday and become a tropical storm by Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph.
The National Hurricane Center expects the system to bring up to 6 inches of rain.
