FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Morning accident on I-26 could affect afternoon commute

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler Monday morning is likely to have a major impact on the afternoon commute, state troopers say.

A truck carrying a hazardous cargo overturned into the median of I-26 westbound near the Jedburg Road exit at mile marker 194, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern. That incident was reported at 9:10 a.m.

The crash immediately closed multiple lanes on both sides.

It is not yet clear what kind of hazardous material the truck was carrying, Southern said. 

But before the truck can be uprighted, the cargo must be secured, he said. A hazmat crew was on its way to the scene Monday afternoon to begin that work.

"If we can get it opened before rush hour, we will," Southern said. "But right now there is no timetable on when the lanes will reopen."

As a precaution, a five-mile stretch of I-26 remains closed with detours in place for both eastbound and westbound lanes.

The driver of the truck was able to escape the vehicle and was injured, Southern said.

