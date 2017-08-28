FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Overturned truck closes lanes on I-26 in Summerville

The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day with impacts expected from a possible tropical cyclone off the Carolina coast.More >>
An accident involving an 18-wheeler closed lanes in both directions on I-26 Monday morning.More >>
The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for parts of North and South Carolina.More >>
Officials in one South Carolina county have increased their alert level slightly as a potential tropical storm approaches the Carolinas.More >>
Charleston and St. Andrews fire are responding to reports of a structure fire in West Ashley, according to Charleston County dispatchers.More >>
Officials are on the scene of an accident on Highway 41 between a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.More >>
