FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Overturned truck closes lanes on I-26 in Summerville

Source: Heather Weaver Source: Heather Weaver
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

An accident involving an 18-wheeler closed lanes in both directions on I-26 Monday morning.

The accident, on the westbound side near the Jedburg Road exit at mile marker 194, involves an overturned 18-wheeler.

Westbound lanes of I-26 were closed and the left eastbound lane was also reported closed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Exit 199 onto I-26 Westbound is closed until further notice, according to Summerville Police Lt. Nick Santanna.

SCDOT traffic cams show law enforcement officers forcing motorists off I-26 at Exit 199B, the Moncks Corner exit, ahead of a five-mile backup from the crash.

It is not clear whether there are any injuries in the incident.

