FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Overturned truck closes lanes on I-26 in Summerville

An accident involving an 18-wheeler closed lanes in both directions on I-26 Monday morning.

The accident, on the westbound side near the Jedburg Road exit at mile marker 194, involves an overturned 18-wheeler.

Berkeley Co. All lanes I-26 EB at the 194 MM and WB at the 199 MM are closed due to overturned truck. Detour routes to follow. pic.twitter.com/IXo5d295mr — Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) August 28, 2017

Westbound lanes of I-26 were closed and the left eastbound lane was also reported closed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Exit 199 onto I-26 Westbound is closed until further notice, according to Summerville Police Lt. Nick Santanna.

SCDOT traffic cams show law enforcement officers forcing motorists off I-26 at Exit 199B, the Moncks Corner exit, ahead of a five-mile backup from the crash.

WB traffic take Exit 199 towards Moncks Corner to US 176. US 176 to SC 27 back to I-26. https://t.co/ILvCNfQdFM — Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) August 28, 2017

EB traffic take 194 exit. Turn right on Jedburg Rd. to US 78. Take US 78 to US 17A back to I-26. https://t.co/NfNcRZ4mlJ — Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) August 28, 2017

It is not clear whether there are any injuries in the incident.

