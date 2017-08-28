I-26 eastbound lanes re-open near Jedburg, westbound lanes remain closed at Exit 199

Emergency officials say all I-26 eastbound lanes in the area of the Jedburg exit have re-opened.

However, all I-26 westbound lanes remain closed at Exit 199 to Summerville.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say they expect to re-open the westbound lanes at 7 p.m.

The closure is a result of a Monday morning accident which involved an overturned 18-wheeler.

A truck carrying a hazardous cargo overturned into the median of I-26 westbound near the Jedburg Road exit at mile marker 194, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

That incident was reported at 9:10 a.m.

Berkeley Co. All lanes I-26 EB at the 194 MM and WB at the 199 MM are closed due to overturned truck. Detour routes to follow. pic.twitter.com/IXo5d295mr — Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) August 28, 2017

The crash initially closed multiple lanes on both sides.

It is not yet clear what kind of hazardous material the truck was carrying, Southern said.

But before the truck can be uprighted, the cargo must be secured, he said. A hazmat crew was on its way to the scene Monday afternoon to begin that work.

"If we can get it opened before rush hour, we will," Southern said. "But right now there is no timetable on when the lanes will reopen."

As a precaution, a five-mile stretch of I-26 remains closed with detours in place for westbound lanes.

WB traffic take Exit 199 towards Moncks Corner to US 176. US 176 to SC 27 back to I-26. https://t.co/ILvCNfQdFM — Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) August 28, 2017

EB traffic take 194 exit. Turn right on Jedburg Rd. to US 78. Take US 78 to US 17A back to I-26. https://t.co/NfNcRZ4mlJ — Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) August 28, 2017

The driver of the truck was able to escape the vehicle and was injured, Southern said.

