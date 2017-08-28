I-26 eastbound lanes re-open near Jedburg, westbound lanes remain closed at Exit 199

The Charleston County Emergency Management Department is monitoring the threat of a possible tropical cyclone in Charleston County.More >>
An Air Force Hurricane Hunter team is investigating the disturbance off the Carolina coast to look for signs it is developing into a tropical storm.
Emergency officials say all I-26 eastbound lanes in the area of the Jedburg exit have re-opened. However all I-26 westbound lanes remain closed.
A flood advisory for minor flooding Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties has been extended to 6:15 p.m.
The South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross is helping flood victims in Houston.
