I-26 eastbound lanes re-open near Jedburg, westbound lanes remain closed at Exit 199

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say all I-26 eastbound lanes in the area of the Jedburg exit have re-opened.

However, all I-26 westbound lanes remain closed at Exit 199 to Summerville. 

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say they expect to re-open the westbound lanes at 7 p.m. 

The closure is a result of a Monday morning accident which involved an overturned 18-wheeler. 

A truck carrying a hazardous cargo overturned into the median of I-26 westbound near the Jedburg Road exit at mile marker 194, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

That incident was reported at 9:10 a.m.

The crash initially closed multiple lanes on both sides.

It is not yet clear what kind of hazardous material the truck was carrying, Southern said. 

But before the truck can be uprighted, the cargo must be secured, he said. A hazmat crew was on its way to the scene Monday afternoon to begin that work.

"If we can get it opened before rush hour, we will," Southern said. "But right now there is no timetable on when the lanes will reopen."

As a precaution, a five-mile stretch of I-26 remains closed with detours in place for westbound lanes.

The driver of the truck was able to escape the vehicle and was injured, Southern said.

