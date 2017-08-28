I-26 WB lanes at Exit 199 re-open following 18-wheeler accident

I-26 westbound lanes in the area of Exit 199 to Summerville have been re-opened after a tractor trailer crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials announced at 9:23 p.m. that the lanes had been re-opened after crews cleared the scene.

"We never want to have to shut the interstate, but in this particular incident it had to be done for the safety of the public," said Matt Southern with SCHP.

Berkeley County EMS officials say the truck was carrying Para Chlorobenzoic Fluoride, a flammable liquid that goes into different types of paint.

The closure was a result of a Monday morning accident which involved an overturned 18-wheeler.

A truck carrying a hazardous cargo overturned into the median of I-26 westbound near the Jedburg Road exit at mile marker 194, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

That incident was reported at 9:10 a.m.

Berkeley Co. All lanes I-26 EB at the 194 MM and WB at the 199 MM are closed due to overturned truck. Detour routes to follow. pic.twitter.com/IXo5d295mr — Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) August 28, 2017

The crash initially closed multiple lanes on both sides.

A Hazmat crew did respond to the scene to work the clean up.

"If we can get it opened before rush hour, we will," Southern said earlier in the day. "But right now there is no timetable on when the lanes will reopen."

As a precaution, a five-mile stretch of I-26 had remained closed with detours in place.

Emergency officials say all I-26 eastbound lanes in the area of the Jedburg exit have also since been re-opened.

WB traffic take Exit 199 towards Moncks Corner to US 176. US 176 to SC 27 back to I-26. https://t.co/ILvCNfQdFM — Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) August 28, 2017

EB traffic take 194 exit. Turn right on Jedburg Rd. to US 78. Take US 78 to US 17A back to I-26. https://t.co/NfNcRZ4mlJ — Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) August 28, 2017

The driver of the truck was able to escape the vehicle and was injured, Southern said.

