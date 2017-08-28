Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/27)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Did not play in a 10-1 win over Seattle. The Holly Hill native is batting .259 with 20 HR's and 53 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 in a 7-2 loss to Minnesota. The Stratford alum is batting .289 with 35 HR's and 82 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 2-5 with a run scored and a K in a 6-5 loss to the Mets. The Stratford alum is batting .232 with 9 HR's and 47 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh. The Beaufort alum is 3-3 with 1 hold, a 6.17 ERA and 59 K's in 54 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-2 with a walk and a K in a 1-0 Mobile. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .245 with 7 HR's and 42 RBI.

James Reeves, SP, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 5-0 win over Richmond. The Ashley Ridge alum is 2-0 with 1 save, a 0.00 ERA and 8 K's in 8.2 innings. He's 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.52 ERA and 40 K's in 34.2 innings in High-A.

A Short Season

Northwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs) - 0-5 with a K in a 3-1 loss to Everett. The Goose Creek alum is batting .163 with 6 RBI in Class A Short Season. He hit .304 with a HR and 6 RBI in Rookie League

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in an 8-2 win over AZL Padres 2. The Hanahan alum is 0-3 with an 7.86 ERA and 20 K's in 26.1 innings.