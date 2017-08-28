Charleston County Emergency Operations moves to OPCON 4

The Charleston County Emergency Management Department is monitoring the threat of a possible tropical cyclone in Charleston County.

According to a press release by Charleston County, The Charleston County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) moved to OPCON 4 at 1 p.m. Monday.

Officials say winds are expected to be between 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 30 to 35 mph. Showers with thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon as well as coastal flooding around high tide.

A small craft advisory is in effect through the afternoon and there is a high risk of rip currents along the southeast coast.

Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said there have been no changes to school schedules.

OPCON 4 means there is the possibility of an emergency or disaster situation that may require a partial or full activation of the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center.

