Charleston Co. Sheriff's Office offers free workplace violence training

The Charleston Co. Sheriff's Office is offering free workplace violence prevention training in partnership with Training Force USA.

The one-day class is for restaurants, retailers, and businesses in the Charleston area.

The class will teach education, prevention, protection and response for a verbal threat to an active shooter.

This free course comes after a shooting last Thursday at the restaurant Virginia's on King where a disgruntled former employee shot and killed a co-worker at the restaurant.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration reports that about 2 million American workers become victims of Workplace Violence each year.

Assistant Sheriff at the Charleston County's Sheriff's Office Mitch Lucas was at the press conference announcing the training.

"This is not a knee jerk reaction to the situation at Virgina's on King Street. It made us more aware of it, it made us think about maybe we should have some kind of training so we reached out and found some," Lucas said. "This is not limited to the food and beverage industry. This will be for any small business, large business, whoever wants to attend is more than happy to come in."

He said they heard that some people were afraid to go to work at some of the restaurants in downtown Charleston.

"We do not believe that the food and beverage industry in Charleston is in greater danger now than they were before the situation at Virginia's," Lucas said.

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard is planning to propose a state-wide resolution that would open up workplace violence training opportunities for businesses across the state.

"What impacts one community anywhere impacts all communities everywhere," Gilliard said.

There will one-day classes offered on three different days where participants will learn about violence in the workplace, threat assessments, prevention, intervention, protection protocols, implementing Zero-Tolerance Policy, preparing for an active shooter and a place to cope with the aftermath of an event.

Each training will last about 8 hours. The training dates are Sept. 5 - 7.

For more information and to register for training, contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-554-7367.

