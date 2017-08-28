$100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in North Charleston

Someone who bought a Palmetto Cash 5 Ticket at the A1 Food Store in North Charleston is $100,000 richer.

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery say the store on 4106 Dorchester Road sold a top prize-winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Friday night’s drawing.

"The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize," officials said."The ticket holder did not 'Power-Up' their ticket to activate the mulitpler of two."

Palmetto Cash 5 – Friday, August 25

7 – 20 – 25 – 33 – 37 Power Up: 2

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

SC Education Lottery officials say more than 4,400 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $100,000 in Friday’s drawing.

"More than 3,100 players spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by two when claimed," officials said.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

Proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.