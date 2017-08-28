$100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in North Charleston

The Charleston County Emergency Management Department is monitoring the threat of a possible tropical cyclone in Charleston County.More >>
An Air Force Hurricane Hunter team is investigating the disturbance off the Carolina coast to look for signs it is developing into a tropical storm.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for minor flooding for Charleston and Berkeley counties until 4:15 p.m. today.
One I-526 eastbound lane is open following a vehicle fire on the Wando Bridge.
An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler Monday morning is likely to have a major impact on the afternoon commute, state troopers say.
