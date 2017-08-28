Former CSU receiver Kwame Krakue passes away

Quantcast

By Chris Obarski, Sports Anchor
Former Charleston Southern wide receiver Kwame Krakue passed away Saturday in a drowning accident in Georgia.

The Orangeburg-native accumulated 1,220 career receiving yards with the Buccaneers. He's eighth all-time in that category He was a former walk-on who earned second team all conference honors.

Krakue was 29 years old.

