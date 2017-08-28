Former CSU receiver Kwame Krakue passes away

Former Charleston Southern wide receiver Kwame Krakue passed away Saturday in a drowning accident in Georgia.
The Orangeburg-native accumulated 1,220 career receiving yards with the Buccaneers. He's eighth all-time in that category He was a former walk-on who earned second team all conference honors.
Krakue was 29 years old.
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.