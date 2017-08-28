Quantcast

One EB lane open on Wando bridge due to vehicle fire - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

One EB lane open on Wando bridge due to vehicle fire

Source: Raycom Source: Raycom
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

One I-526 eastbound lane is open following a vehicle fire on the Wando Bridge. 

The Mount Pleasant Police Department has responded to the scene. 

Motorists reported seeing a van on fire. 

Authorities say no injuries have been reported in the incident. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly