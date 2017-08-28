Former Gamecock great, CSU assistant McKie headed to ETSU

B.J. McKie is still a Buccaneer, just with a different school.

The former Charleston Southern assistant mens basketball coach is headed to East Tennessee State University to join Steve Forbes' staff.

McKie spent six seasons under Barclay Radebaugh at CSU. He was on staff when the Bucs won the Big South regular season conference title in 2015.

The former Gamecock great's son, Justin, was a key member of USC's run to the Final Four this past season.