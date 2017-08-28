Flood advisory end for Charleston, Berkeley counties

Quantcast

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A flood advisory for minor flooding ended for Charleston and Berkeley counties at 7:15 p.m. 

NWS officials say some locations experienced flooding in areas which included Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Downtown Charleston, Fort Sumter and I-26/I-526 Interchange.

Meanwhile, a tropical storm watch remains in effect from Surf City, North Carolina, to the South Santee River, an area that includes Georgetown and Horry Counties.

