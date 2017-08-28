Flood advisory end for Charleston, Berkeley counties

Officials with the National Hurricane Service says the chances of a potential tropical cyclone, that's currently moving off the shores of South Carolina, becoming a tropical storm is diminishing.More >>
The Charleston County Emergency Management Department is monitoring the threat of a possible tropical cyclone in Charleston County.More >>
A flood advisory has been extended until 7:15 p.m. for Charleston and Berkeley counties.More >>
Crews have cleared a vehicle fire on the Wando bridge.More >>
Emergency officials say all I-26 eastbound lanes in the area of the Jedburg exit have re-opened. However all I-26 westbound lanes remain closed.More >>
