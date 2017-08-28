Flood advisory extended until 6:15 p.m. for Tri-County

A flood advisory for minor flooding for Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties has been extended to 6:15 p.m.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Moncks Corner and McClellanville.

At 4:11 p.m., doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause minor flooding.

Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area.

Up to 2 or 2 1/2 inches of rain have fallen.

Meanwhile, a tropical storm watch remains in effect from Surf City, North Carolina, to the South Santee River, an area that includes Georgetown and Horry Counties.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.