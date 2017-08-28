Flood advisory in effect for Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester until 4:15 p.m.

Quantcast

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for minor flooding for Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties until 4:15 p.m. today. 

Some locations that will experience flooding include North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Naval Weapons Station Charleston and Archdale.

At 3:20 p.m., doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause minor flooding.

Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. According to NWS officials, 1/2 to 3/4 inches of rain have fallen.

Due to the heavy rainfall occurring within a few hours of high tide, minor flooding is likely in coastal locations.

Be especially cautious when traveling through low-lying areas near the coast.

Heavy rain in Downtown Charleston will result in nuisance flooding of low-lying areas. Slow down when traveling and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle ahead. Do not drive into water of unknown depth.

Meanwhile, a tropical storm watch remains in effect from Surf City, North Carolina, to the South Santee River, an area that includes Georgetown and Horry Counties.

