SC Red Cross helping flood victims in Houston

The South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross is helping flood victims in Houston.

As rescue efforts after Hurricane Harvey continue in Houston, 1,095 miles away in North Charleston, the American Red Cross has been watching.



"I can't watch it anymore, it breaks my heart," said Red Cross Regional CEO Louise Welch.



Welch says the Red Cross feels for the folks in Houston and is doing what it can to help.



Fifty-three staff members and volunteers and four emergency response vehicles have been sent from South Carolina to Houston.



Their job Welch says is to help evacuees who are staying at shelters.



Welch remembers how much help South Carolina got after the great flood and Hurricane Matthew.

She says now is the time to return the favor.

"I remember sitting in front of these windows and watching the emergency response vehicles from across the nation pull into Charleston, South Carolina and how it makes you feel," Welch said.

Cuthbert Langley is getting ready to join the South Carolina crews in Texas.

Langley, a former TV news reporter is used to reporting on hurricanes. Now, he's going to Houston to help give out information to the media there.

"It's heartbreaking to see what all these folks are going through, especially growing up here in Charleston, knowing how easily a hurricane can come through this area, knowing this could easily be us," Langley said.

Welch says the biggest challenge helping victims after Harvey is the size of the population.

"The population density in Texas, Houston in particular is huge. So a lot of people. We're prepared to shelter for a long time," Welch said.

Welch says the plan is to send even more Red Cross workers to Houston, but for now that's on hold.

She says those people may be needed to help out in South or North Carolina if the system along the coast turns into a tropical storm.

Still Welch says the Red Cross plans to be in Houston for the long haul.

And that could be for several months.

We reached out to the cities of Charleston and North Charleston to find out if they are sending help to Houston.

A spokesman for Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said they are waiting to find out what the city needs.

A spokesman for North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said they are coordinating with state officials with any relief effort.

