Northwood's Elysa Wesolek commits to Western Kentucky

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Northwood Academy senior Elysa Wesolek verbally committed to play basketball at Western Kentucky on Monday afternoon. 

"After plenty of thought, I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career with a full-ride scholarship to Western Kentucky University" She said in a statement on Twitter. "I look forward to playing under Coach Heard and her outstanding coaching staff."

Wesolek has been a key member of a Chargers team that has won 3 straight SCISA state championships. As a Junior Wesolek averaged over 13 points and 8 rebounds per game while shooting close to 60% from the field. 

Wesolek told Live 5 she was also considering Old Dominion, Florida Atlantic, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Campbell, Xavier, Providence and Furman. 

