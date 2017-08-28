Northwood's Elysa Wesolek commits to Western Kentucky

Northwood Academy senior Elysa Wesolek verbally committed to play basketball at Western Kentucky on Monday afternoon.

"After plenty of thought, I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career with a full-ride scholarship to Western Kentucky University" She said in a statement on Twitter. "I look forward to playing under Coach Heard and her outstanding coaching staff."

Wesolek has been a key member of a Chargers team that has won 3 straight SCISA state championships. As a Junior Wesolek averaged over 13 points and 8 rebounds per game while shooting close to 60% from the field.

Wesolek told Live 5 she was also considering Old Dominion, Florida Atlantic, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Campbell, Xavier, Providence and Furman.