Surfers brave strong currents, heavy rains for big swells

Beaches were mostly empty Monday as strong currents, heavy rain and rough winds ripped through Folly Beach.

But for many surfers, these conditions made for the perfect surf day.

“I would say from looking at it, it’s probably head-high waves right now,” said surfer Liam Farrell who recently moved to Charelston from New Jersey.

Despite emergency teams advising people against swimming in the ocean, several surfers paddled out to take advantage of the larger-than-average surf.

Many surfers said they look forward to storm weather for optimal surfing conditions.

“I am trying to surf while we’ve got a little bit of waves,” said surfer Thomas Shepard.

The surfers on Folly Beach said the current was the toughest battle of the day.

Shepard said he would find himself drifting several feet every few seconds.

But most of the surfers say that current is something they just look forward to.

“These are kind of the times I look forward to is to get a good challenge in the ocean, so I’m really looking forward to that,” said Farrell.

Though the surfers were quick and confident when deciding to brave the water, they advised the public to avoid the ocean if they’re not avid swimmers

But for the people catching waves on Folly Beach today, deciding to jump in was a no-brainer.

“I’m more at home in the water than out,” said Shepard.

And some surfers, like Farrell, felt especially at home because of Monday’s conditions.

“I’m not from this area,” said Farrell. “Originally where I’m from, this looks like home a little bit.”

