Police: Explosion at Moncks Corner home injures one person

Police say one person suffered severe burns following an explosion at a Moncks Corner home Monday night.

The Moncks Corner Police Department says the incident happened at Sheridan Court.

Authorities say a man suffering from burns to his face and hands was taken by EMS to Trident Hospital.

The Charleston County Bomb Squad has responded to the home.

Residents reported that crews with Hazmat and the fire department are also on scene.

Nearby residents said they have been evacuated from their homes.

HAPPENING NOW: Chas Co bomb squad, Hazmat crew on scene of a home explosion in Moncks Corner, one person suffered severe burns pic.twitter.com/G585RbD4yG — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieLive5) August 29, 2017

