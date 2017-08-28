Report: Man suffers burns from explosion after attempting to make 'incendiary device'

A Moncks Corner man suffered severe burns from an explosion after police say he attempted to make an "incendiary device."

On Monday at 6:16 p.m., officers responded to a home on Sheridan Court for a reported explosion.

Officials with the Moncks Corner Police Department say officers found the 33-year-old victim suffering from burn injuries.

"EMS was on scene treating the victim, who was transported to Trident Main Hospital, then transported to the North Augusta Georgia Hospital," MCPD officials said.

A police report states a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was attempting to make some sort of incendiary device when it ignited and caused his injury.

Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic said it was not a meth lab.

Detectives along with the Charleston County Bomb Squad searched the home and seized various chemicals and fireworks.

According to police, some nearby residents were also temporarily evacuated and were allowed to return after the home was made safe.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms also assisted.

Investigators say the case is still under criminal investigation and charges may be pending.

The victim’s current condition is not known.

Residents reported hazmat crews and the fire department were also on the scene.

Police said about a half dozen nearby homes were evacuated as crews investigated the scene.

