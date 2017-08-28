Charleston native, Atlanta host dies in accidental drowning

A former football player for Charleston Southern University and an Atlanta media host died in an accidental drowning Sunday.

According to the Atlanta CBS affiliate CBS 46, Kwame Krakue, 29, was celebrating his birthday at a lake in Georgia where he got caught in the water and drowned.

Krakue starred at Charleston Southern University and was a native of Charleston.

He worked in Atlanta’s Entertainment Industry where he was head correspondent for MOT Magazine.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced by the family.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.