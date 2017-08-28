Quantcast

Live 5 Five-Star Player of the Week: Baptist Hill's Corey Fields

By Chris Obarski, Sports Anchor
Baptist Hill quarterback Corey Fields is our newest Live 5 Five-Star Player of the Week.

Fields racked up 480 total yards and seven touchdowns in the Bobcats 48-8 win over Garrett Friday.

The season-opening win is the second straight impressive performance for the 1A Bobcats who beat 5A Stratford in Sertoma earlier this month.

