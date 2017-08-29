Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Georgetown Co.

A pedestrian was killed Monday night while walking along Highway 51 in Georgetown County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The victim was hit around 9:30 p.m. near the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Troopers say the vehicle involved in the accident left the scene.

The Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is working to figure out the type of vehicle that hit the victim.

The pedestrian's identity was not been released yet.

