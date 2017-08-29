Troopers: Man arrested in fatal Georgetown hit and run

Troopers released images of this vehicle, similar to the one believe to be involved in the hit and run. (Source: SC Highway Patrol)

State troopers arrested a 22-year-old man Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit and run in Georgetown County.

William Colton Fulton is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death and operating an uninsured vehicle, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

Collins said Fulton turned himself in to troopers Tuesday afternoon in connection with the Monday evening incident.

A pedestrian was killed at approximately 9:15 p.m. while walking along Highway 51 near the county jail, Collins said.

Earlier, troopers released photos of a dark-colored BMW similar to the one believed to have been involved in the accident.

The Georgetown County Coroner's Office has not released the identity of the victim.

Fulton was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505 or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

