Troopers searching for car involved in deadly Georgetown Co. hit and run

The Boeing Company is committing $1 million from the Boeing Charitable Trust to assist with disaster relief across Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the company announced Tuesday.More >>
Charleston County emergency officials returned to their lowest operating status Tuesday morning after a tropical system moved past the county's coastline.More >>
A judge ruled there was enough probable cause for a woman accused of fatally shooting her father to go to trial.More >>
South Carolina National Guard crews and helicopters are headed to Texas to help in the disaster response to Hurricane Harvey.More >>
A Texas man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night on Highway 17, the coroner's office confirmed.More >>
