Troopers searching for car involved in deadly Georgetown Co. hit and run

Troopers released images of this vehicle, similar to the one believe to be involved in the hit and run. (Source: SC Highway Patrol)

State troopers released information on the vehicle they are searching for in a fatal hit and run in Georgetown County.

A pedestrian was killed Monday at approximately 9:15 p.m. while walking along Highway 51 near the county jail, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

Troopers say they are looking for a 2004-2010 dark-colored BMW with damage to the front passenger side.

The pedestrian's identity has not been released yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505 or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

