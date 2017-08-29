Conditions improve in Georgetown Co. as tropical disturbance moves away from coast

Conditions were improving Tuesday morning in Pawleys Island as the tropical disturbance that prompted a Tropical Storm Watch moved away from the coastline.

The watch that covered Georgetown and Horry Counties was canceled. It went into effect after a potential tropical cyclone developed off part of the South Carolina coast. Portions of Georgetown and Horry County felt tropical conditions Monday afternoon.

Georgetown County leaders said the primary concern was flying debris from strong winds, heavy rain and wind.

“The Georgetown County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has not been activated, but Georgetown County will continue to monitor the storm, review operational plans, and keep the public updated,” according to a release sent to Live 5 News shortly after the county moved into OPCON 4.

As of Tuesday morning, portions of Georgetown County, included Pawleys Island experienced localized flooding. A sliver of Causeway Road was covered with shallow water Tuesday morning.

