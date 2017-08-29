Conditions improve in Georgetown Co. as tropical disturbance moves away from coast

The Boeing Company is committing $1 million from the Boeing Charitable Trust to assist with disaster relief across Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the company announced Tuesday.More >>
Charleston County emergency officials returned to their lowest operating status Tuesday morning after a tropical system moved past the county's coastline.More >>
A North Charleston man is behind bars after police say he held up a woman at gunpoint and took her Jeep which he used in an armed robbery at a Summerville Family Dollar.More >>
The obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, continues Tuesday.More >>
A judge ruled there was enough probable cause for a woman accused of fatally shooting her father to go to trial.More >>
