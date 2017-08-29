Charleston County returns to OPCON 5 after tropical system passes by

Charleston County emergency officials returned to their lowest operating status Tuesday morning after a tropical system moved past the county's coastline.

The county's Emergency Operations Center returned to OPCON 5 at 10 a.m., which means the center is operating under normal day-to-day operations, including normal training and exercises, county spokesman Shawn Smetana said.

The agency moved to OPCON 4 Monday afternoon as Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten neared the coastline. But upper-level wind shear kept the system from developing into a tropical storm and it has since moved further up the coast.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.