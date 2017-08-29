Judge: Mt. Pleasant woman charged in father's death will face trial

A judge ruled there was enough probable cause for a woman accused of fatally shooting her father to go to trial.

Brittany Simpson faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.

Simpson was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of her father, 66-year-old Robert Simpson, in May.

Police say she shot her father at their home on Saturday Road in Mount Pleasant's I'On community.

Detective testified Simpson confessed to killing her father and throwing the gun in Hobcaw Creek behind the house. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/RBN7hjNgoz — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) August 29, 2017

At Tuesday's preliminary hearing, Detective Ashley Goode says Robert Simpson died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Goode testified the motive for the murder was that Simpson was being evicted from the house and that the shooting happened on what was supposed to be her last day in the house.

Police responded to the home on May 9 at 6:03 a.m. after a family member reported waking up and hearing a gunshot.

Investigators found Simpson in his bedroom suffering gunshot wounds to the chest.

Dive teams from the Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office were called out to search water in the area of a dock near the Simpson home. The Charleston Police Department's underwater recovery team located a green book bag submerged in the creek which contained a 9 mm handgun, a t-shirt, gym shorts and a 3-pound weight, according to court documents.

Investigators say the gun belonged to Brittany Simpson

An affidavit states she was seen on surveillance footage an hour before the incident wearing the same clothes found in the bag. In addition, family members identified the clothing as belonging to Simpson because she wore the clothes daily.

A witness told officers they saw a female subject running down the dock at the rear of the home at the time of the incident.

Investigators say Simpson also confessed to shooting her father then going to the dock after the incident.

Court documents say after the shooting, she changed clothes, put them in a backpack with the loaded gun and sunk it in a creek using a dumbbell.

