Boeing to donate 1$ million to assist Hurricane Harvey recovery and relief efforts

The Boeing Company is committing $1 million from the Boeing Charitable Trust to assist with disaster relief across Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the company announced Tuesday.

The contributions will be to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

"Our thoughts are with all our neighbors and teammates throughout Texas who are dealing with the unprecedented impact from Hurricane Harvey," Boeing chairman, president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said. "The American Red Cross is the most effective organization to put this contribution to work as it quickly brings recovery and relief efforts to those residents hardest hit by this devastating storm."

"The Red Cross is working around the clock in extremely challenging conditions in Texas to help people impacted by Hurricane Harvey," president and CEO of the American Red Cross Gail McGovern said. "We couldn't do it without the generosity of our amazing donors like Boeing. With their support, the Red Cross can be there when disaster strikes to respond with shelter, food and the necessary supplies to ensure people are cared for, and to help during the recovery process. We're extremely grateful for their support."

