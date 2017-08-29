Coroner identifies victim in fatal Saturday night motorcycle crash

A Texas man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night on Highway 17, the coroner's office confirmed.

Judah Reese, 44, died at MUSC from injuries sustained in the crash.

Deputies responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the accident which occurred in the southbound lane of Highway 17 near Dobbin Road, Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson said.

Deputies say Reese was driving the motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he lost control and drove into a grass median.

He was thrown from the motorcycle, Watson said.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.