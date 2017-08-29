South Carolina sending emergency assistance resources To Texas

Rescue boats fill a flooded street as flood victims are evacuated as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday in Houston. (Source: AP)

South Carolina National Guard crews and helicopters are headed to Texas to help in the disaster response to Hurricane Harvey.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Tuesday to send resources to Texas. Those resources include the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams.

"The magnitude of flooding and damage that Hurricane Harvey has brought to Texas is truly heartbreaking, but the heroic action and sacrifice by thousands of volunteers and first responders give inspiration to the nation," McMaster said. "South Carolina stands ready to fulfill any further requests from Governor Abbott and his team."

Each SC-HART crew consists of a UH-60 Black Hawk Army helicopter with four soldiers from the South Carolina National Guard and will be partnered with rescue swimmers from State Fire’s Emergency Response Task Force that consists of firefighters from fire departments throughout the state, according to a release from the Governor's Office.

Both available teams will be deployed along with a ground team, which will total eight soldiers and nine rescue swimmers, gubernatorial spokesman Brian Symmes said.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission will send 18 members of its Incident Management Team Wednesday to assist with ongoing flood recovery efforts in Texas.

