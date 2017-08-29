Radebaugh announces addition of Rick Duckett as assistant head coach

Charleston Southern head men’s basketball coach Barclay Radebaugh announced on Tuesday that Rick Duckett will join the Bucs’ program as assistant head coach. Duckett most recently spent five seasons as the associate head coach at Miami (Ohio), and comes to CSU with an extensive resume featuring over 30 years of experience.

Known as a strong defensive coach, Duckett’s career has included head coaching stints at Fayetteville State, Winston-Salem State and Grambling State, as well as a seven-year stop as an assistant under Dave Odom at South Carolina. He is a 1979 graduate of North Carolina, where he got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant on Dean Smith’s staff in the 1979-80 season.

Duckett is eager to return to the Southeast and work under Radebaugh, whom he has known for the better part of 20 years.

“It’s a great opportunity with a great person and a program that’s really looking to do something special in the Big South,” Duckett said. “I’ve known Barclay for 20 years or so, so we have a friendship beyond basketball. The thing that impresses me the most about him is his ability to show real concern and care for the human condition. When the opportunity presented itself and he called and asked if I’d be interested, I certainly was because I think he invests in people and I hope I can do that as well. It’s a great opportunity to be part of a university that puts people first, and where we can make a difference.”

Radebaugh believes Duckett’s knowledge of the game and wide array of experience will serve CSU’s program well immediately.

“We are thrilled with the addition of Rick to our coaching staff,” Radebaugh said. “We’re excited to welcome Rick, Letita, Philip and Keigan to CSU and our Buccaneer Basketball family. Rick is an exceptional veteran basketball coach. He has coached at every level during his distinguished career and been successful at every level. His basketball experiences and life experiences will benefit our players from day one.”

In his five seasons at Miami, Duckett helped the RedHawks rank top-35 nationally in steals three times. He was also responsible for coaching Miami’s post players. Duckett arrived at Miami on John Cooper’s staff, who he helped to tremendous success at Tennessee State in 2011-12. Tennessee State captured its first winning season in 16 years and first 20-win season in 32 years, going 20-13 while advancing to the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament final and earning a spot in the CIT.

As a head coach, Duckett compiled an impressive 156-98 overall record across nine seasons at Fayetteville State (1993-98), Winston-Salem State (1998-01) and Grambling State (2008-09). He posted a 73-19 mark at Winston-Salem State, earning NCAA Division II South Athletic Coach of the Year honors in 1999 and the CIAA Tournament Coaches Award in 1999 and 2000. Duckett piloted WSSU to CIAA championships in both of those campaigns.

Duckett left WSSU to join Odom’s staff at South Carolina in 2001 and remained with the Gamecocks through 2008. South Carolina advanced to the National Invitation Tournament three times in that span, highlighted by back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006.

“Rick’s basketball knowledge and unique ability to relate to our current players and future Buccaneers will help our entire program in significant ways,” Radebaugh said. “The only area that exceeds Rick’s coaching ability is his character. Rick and Letita are widely respected in our profession. Their lifelong commitment to using basketball to prepare student-athletes for lifelong service and success is simply inspiring and amazing.”

“I am so thrilled about the basketball and character impact that Rick and Letita are going to bring to our team and the CSU community,” Radebaugh continued. “Rick, Ahmad (Smith), Thomas (Butters), Colton (Everett), Stephen (Gossard), Hanan (Sokol) and Eric (Wagenlander) make up such a talented, committed and excellent staff. I am so thankful and blessed to work alongside this group of professionals.”

Duckett has also served as an assistant at Jacksonville (1983-84) and Central Florida (1984-85). After completing his time as a student and graduate assistant in Chapel Hill, Duckett spent two seasons as head coach of the freshman squad at Harvard (1980-82).

Duckett holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UNC. He is married to the former Letita Miller and the couple has two children, Philip and Keigan.