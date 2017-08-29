Cops: Man crashes stolen SUV into several cars after robbing woman, Family Dollar

A North Charleston man is behind bars after investigators say he held up a woman at gunpoint and took her SUV which he then used in an armed robbery at a Summerville Family Dollar.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Marquine Antonio Benbow after a car chase on Monday in which police say he crashed into several cars at a parking lot in North Charleston.

Benbow is charged with several crimes including possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

The whole thing started Sunday night when police responded to the CVS on 1506 E. Montague Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

The victim said she was getting into her SUV after shopping when a man came up behind her, put a gun to her back and told her to him the keys.

The victim said she gave the suspect her keys, yelled and ran back into the store.

The suspect then got into the SUV and fled the area.

A police report states that an hour after this incident, dispatch officials reported that a vehicle matching the description of the stolen SUV and the suspect was involved in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar on 208 N. Main St. in Summerville.

On Monday night, a police officer spotted the stolen SUV on the exit ramp of I-26 at Montague Avenue and followed the vehicle onto Hotel Road where the driver drove through the parking lot of the the Quality Inn in a complete circle.

Authorities say the driver was able to avoid spike strips at the intersection of Tanger Outlet Boulevard and Hotel Road, and continued to flee.

A report states that the driver sped off at a high speed to the point that the officer was unable to keep up.

Officers eventually located the suspect's vehicle on Rivers Avenue. During the pursuit investigators say the suspect sideswiped another vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle continued to flee and crashed into several vehicles in a parking lot off of Rivers Avenue.

The driver then fled the SUV and ran towards Hanahan, police say. The suspect was then located on Peregrine Court.

The suspect was transported to Trident Medical Center for treatment. Authorities say they also found a gun in the vehicle which was reported stolen in Florence, SC.

The North Charleston Police Department charged Benbow with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of pistols by certain persons and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court records also state Benbow has holding charges with the Summerville Police Department.

