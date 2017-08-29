Investigators arrest suspect, another sought in Berkeley Co. neighborhood burglaries

Deputies have arrested one suspect and are searching for another in connection to a number of burglaries at a Berkeley County neighborhood.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Kenneth Williams, and are continuing to look for 26-year-old James Phillip Bostic who is wanted on two counts of first-degree burglary.

Mike Cochran with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say three other suspects have already been arrested in connection to the burglaries in the Cordesville area of Berkeley County.

The sheriff's office has already arrested 53-year-old Roxie Lee Bryant, 31-year-old Nikkitta Nichole McGee and 57-year-old William Eugene Fleischman.

The investigation into the burglaries started when a residential security system on Swimmin Hole Lane captured video of three subjects.

Authorities say stolen during the crime spree were various types of electronics, firearms and a safe.

According to the sheriff's office, once the suspects had stolen the items, they attempted to pawn some of the items at local pawn shop

"Having a high quality video and help from the community really helped make this case come together. I wanted to thank the members of the community who helped out in this case by providing information - working together we can get a lot done," Sheriff Duane Lewis stated.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of James Phillip Bostic you are asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at 843-719-4465 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

