Group says South Carolina DUI video law is too complicated

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A group that wants to end drunken driving says South Carolina's laws are tilted too much in favor of people who drive under the influence.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving's South Carolina chapter has spent eight months studying DUI cases in four counties.

In a report released Tuesday, MADD says the state law with its detailed requirements on videotaping traffic stops of suspected drunken driving often leads authorities to plead DUI cases down to reckless driving.

MADD also says South Carolina needs to assign prosecutors to DUI cases instead of having them prosecuted by the officers who made the arrest.

MADD says it plans to monitor DUI cases from 2016 to 2018 and hopes the data will help determine if cases are dismissed or pleaded to lesser charges too frequently.

