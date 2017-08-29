TAKE A STAND: DirecTV

The Boeing Company is committing $1 million from the Boeing Charitable Trust to assist with disaster relief across Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the company announced Tuesday.More >>
Charleston County emergency officials returned to their lowest operating status Tuesday morning after a tropical system moved past the county's coastline.
A Mount Pleasant woman will stand trial for the murder of her father at their home, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Summerville town engineers look to widen portions of North Maple Street, one by three lanes, in order to accommodate more traffic in the future.
A group that wants to end drunken driving says South Carolina's laws are tilted too much in favor of people who drive under the influence.
