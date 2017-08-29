'Together with Texas' telethon raises more than $100k for disaster relief

Live 5 News and the American Red Cross have raised $100,900 to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

"Together with Texas: Disaster Relief Telethon" began Thursday at noon and ended at 8 p.m.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross staffed a special phone bank to take collections to assist in the recovery efforts.

Remnants of Hurricane Harvey set a new record for rainfall Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported. A rain gauge in Cedar Bayou, Texas, recorded 51.88 inches of rain from Friday through Tuesday, breaking the 1978 record of 48 inches set during Tropical Storm Amelia in Medina, Texas.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Tuesday to send resources, including two South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams, to Texas.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission will send 18 members of its Incident Management Team Wednesday to assist with ongoing flood recovery efforts.

